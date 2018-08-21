TJX Companies (TJX) Releases Earnings Results

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. TJX Companies updated its Q3 guidance to $1.18-1.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance to $4.83-4.88 EPS.

TJX stock opened at $101.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.81. TJX Companies has a 52 week low of $66.44 and a 52 week high of $101.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $44,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $195,426.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,966,274.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall décor, decorative accessories, giftware, lighting, soft home, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry; and other merchandise.

