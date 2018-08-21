Tiffany & Co. (TIF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,082,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,348 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.87% of Tiffany & Co. worth $142,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Tiffany & Co. by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 164,871 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,697,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after purchasing an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $273,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,738,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TIF has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $113.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tiffany & Co. in a report on Monday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Tiffany & Co. from $94.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.68.

Shares of NYSE TIF opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.79. Tiffany & Co. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $141.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.20 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 9.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

In other Tiffany & Co. news, insider Gretchen Koback-Pursel sold 881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.66, for a total transaction of $117,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,021.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Leigh M. Harlan sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.01, for a total value of $521,974.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,263.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $9,389,318 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Tiffany & Co. Company Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells timepieces, leather goods, sterling silver goods, china, crystal, stationery, eyewear, fragrances, and other accessories; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

