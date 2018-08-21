Tidex Token Reaches Market Cap of $275,147.00 (TDX)

Tidex Token (CURRENCY:TDX) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, Tidex Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Tidex Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0290 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. Tidex Token has a total market cap of $275,147.00 and approximately $911.00 worth of Tidex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tidex Token

Tidex Token launched on November 25th, 2017. Tidex Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,499,999 tokens. Tidex Token’s official website is tidex.com . Tidex Token’s official Twitter account is @Tidex_Exchange

Buying and Selling Tidex Token

Tidex Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tidex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tidex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tidex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

