THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (THR) Trading Up 21.4%

THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 (LON:THR)’s share price was up 21.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.13 ($0.03). Approximately 10,572,991 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 101% from the average daily volume of 5,270,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.75 ($0.02).

Separately, Northland Securities reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 in a research note on Monday, August 6th.

Get THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Johnson purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £5,000 ($6,391.41).

Thor Mining PLC engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, copper, silver, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's primary assets include comprise the Molyhil Tungsten-Molybdenum project located in the Northern Territory of Australia; and the Pilot Mountain tungsten project located in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR MINI/PAR VTG FPD 0.0001 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.