Thomas M. Lescalleet Sells 1,076 Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) Stock

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 1,076 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $42,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
GRIF opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67 and a beta of 0.91.
Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRIF shares. TheStreet lowered Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.
About Griffin Industrial Realty
Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.
