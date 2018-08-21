Thomas M. Lescalleet Sells 1,076 Shares of Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (GRIF) Stock

Griffin Industrial Realty Inc (NASDAQ:GRIF) SVP Thomas M. Lescalleet sold 1,076 shares of Griffin Industrial Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total value of $42,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

GRIF opened at $39.40 on Tuesday. Griffin Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $32.50 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 438.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ:GRIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Griffin Industrial Realty had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $9.09 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Griffin Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Griffin Industrial Realty by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GRIF shares. TheStreet lowered Griffin Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Griffin Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

About Griffin Industrial Realty

Griffin Industrial Realty, Inc develops, manages, and leases industrial and commercial properties in the United States. As of November 30, 2017, the company owned 35 buildings comprising 23 industrial/warehouse buildings, 11 office/flex buildings, and a restaurant building. It also owns approximately 2,791 acres of land in Connecticut, as well as owns approximately 346 acres of land in Massachusetts, 131 acres of land in Pennsylvania, 18 acres in North Carolina, and 1,066 acres in northern Florida.

