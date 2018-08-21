TheStreet Upgrades BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) to C

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.28.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $99.03 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $106.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.81 and a beta of 1.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $372.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Baffi sold 6,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $687,951.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,225 shares in the company, valued at $8,932,275. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.52, for a total value of $201,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,992,911.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,874 shares of company stock valued at $6,259,566 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 97,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the second quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 31,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

