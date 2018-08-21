TheStreet Lowers Grupo Televisa SAB (TV) to C+

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. UBS Group raised Grupo Televisa SAB from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Grupo Televisa SAB from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33. Grupo Televisa SAB has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the first quarter valued at $47,912,000. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter valued at $33,988,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 50.0% during the second quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,127.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 750,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,226,000 after buying an additional 717,000 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Grupo Televisa SAB by 20.1% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,513,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after buying an additional 420,718 shares during the period. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

