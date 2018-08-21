THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (TRPX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

THERAPIX BIOSCI/S (NASDAQ:TRPX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.24, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ TRPX opened at $3.60 on Tuesday. THERAPIX BIOSCI/S has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $7.69. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 million, a P/E ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

About THERAPIX BIOSCI/S

Therapix Biosciences Ltd., a specialty clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops drugs based on cannabinoid molecules. Its drug development programs include THX-110 for the treatment of Tourette syndrome, Obstructive Sleep Apnea, and pain; THX-130 for the treatment of Mild Cognitive Impairment and Traumatic Brain Injury; THX-150 for the treatment of infectious diseases; and THX-160 for the treatment of pain.

