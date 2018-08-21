The Ensign Group (ENSG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Ensign Group’s shares have outperformed its industry in a year's time. The company's inorganic strategies have consistently given a boost to the revenue base and solid financial health enables it to enhance shareholder value. Its solid strategies have facilitated the company to grow and add to its facilities. Following strong first-half results, the company reaffirmed its guidance for 2018. However, it suffers from rising expenses that keep draining the bottom line. Moreover, extensive use of debt continuously raises the company’s interest expenses, which in turn, hurt its profitability.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $34.00 price target on The Ensign Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Sunday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered The Ensign Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Shares of ENSG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $19.40 and a 12 month high of $40.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.62.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company had revenue of $496.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher R. Christensen sold 21,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total value of $794,838.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $114,555.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 124,263 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,726 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,374 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22,875 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 70,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.6% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after acquiring an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

