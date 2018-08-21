The Coca-Cola (KO) Given a $49.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) received a $49.00 price objective from equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s current price.

KO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Societe Generale set a $46.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of KO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,412,867. The firm has a market cap of $198.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $41.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy N. Waller sold 48,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.45, for a total transaction of $2,246,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 200,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,323,676.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,822 shares of company stock worth $10,027,727. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 246,505,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,705,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,566 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 452,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,868,000 after purchasing an additional 125,540 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 276,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 82,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,293,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,604,000 after purchasing an additional 71,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

