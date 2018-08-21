TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (TGTX) Trading Up 5.7%

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) was up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.50 and last traded at $12.15. Approximately 1,285,871 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 1,243,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGTX shares. BidaskClub downgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded TG Therapeutics Inc common stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics Inc common stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The company has a market cap of $956.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.16.

TG Therapeutics Inc common stock (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.04). TG Therapeutics Inc common stock had a negative net margin of 97,412.51% and a negative return on equity of 177.79%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. sell-side analysts expect that TG Therapeutics Inc common stock will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $623,393.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 473,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,251,857.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William James Kennedy sold 25,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $337,204.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 469,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 144,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TG Therapeutics Inc common stock by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 7,358 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

