Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,055 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,065,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421,021 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,570,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,660,000 after acquiring an additional 258,809 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.3% in the first quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 10,380,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,804,000 after acquiring an additional 237,310 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 45.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,594,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982,085 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,006,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,253,000 after acquiring an additional 389,848 shares during the period. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $83.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $119.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 76.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $100.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.55.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

