Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Stake Lifted by Chemical Bank

Chemical Bank lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Chemical Bank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.8% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,130,000. HL Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 83,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 20,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $109.03 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $79.60 and a 12 month high of $120.75. The company has a market cap of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In other Texas Instruments news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,117.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

