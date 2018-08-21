Tesla (TSLA) PT Set at $195.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 price target on Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a neutral rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Evercore ISI set a $301.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp reissued a hold rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a neutral rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $312.54.

TSLA stock opened at $308.44 on Monday. Tesla has a 1 year low of $244.59 and a 1 year high of $389.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.61) by $0.55. Tesla had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 50.84%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -10.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Douglas Field sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.27, for a total transaction of $1,077,810.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,736.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.26, for a total transaction of $671,737.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,813,518.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.7% during the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 150,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $40,106,000 after buying an additional 10,773 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 23.7% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Tesla by 48.7% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 264,732 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $70,453,000 after purchasing an additional 86,684 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 20.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,637 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

