Tesco PLC (TSCO) Receives GBX 239.93 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.93 ($3.07).

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 285 ($3.64) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 185 ($2.36) to GBX 215 ($2.75) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Tesco from GBX 230 ($2.94) to GBX 290 ($3.71) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st.

Shares of LON:TSCO opened at GBX 255.80 ($3.27) on Friday. Tesco has a 1 year low of GBX 165.35 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 217.31 ($2.78).

In other news, insider Lindsey Pownall acquired 50,000 shares of Tesco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.14) per share, for a total transaction of £123,000 ($157,228.68). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,106 shares of company stock valued at $12,327,550.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

