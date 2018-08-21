Tenable (TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.
Tenable stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $35.51.
Tenable Company Profile
There is no company description available for Tenable Holdings Inc
Further Reading: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.