Tenable (TENB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.00.

Tenable stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $35.51.

In other Tenable news, Director Kimberly Hammonds purchased 21,739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $499,997.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

