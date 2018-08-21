Telcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $40,117.00 (TEL)

Telcoin (CURRENCY:TEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX, Kucoin and HitBTC. Telcoin has a total market cap of $18.71 million and $40,117.00 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded up 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003345 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00277709 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00151662 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010930 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00035344 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Telcoin

Telcoin’s launch date was November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,034,497,783 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official website is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin

Buying and Selling Telcoin

Telcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

