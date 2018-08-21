Tekla Life Sciences Investors Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (HQL)

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, September 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 27th.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:HQL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a 52 week low of $18.01 and a 52 week high of $22.24.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

