Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,739 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $7,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADI. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 64,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 83,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 89,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADI. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Nomura began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Analog Devices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Martin Cotter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $386,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,173 shares in the company, valued at $403,612.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Peter Real sold 4,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.07, for a total transaction of $427,656.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,408.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,050 shares of company stock worth $7,712,311. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $94.11 on Tuesday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.95 and a 1 year high of $103.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits (ICs), algorithms, software, and subsystems. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

