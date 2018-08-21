Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Position in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,904 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Nucor were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,451,000 after purchasing an additional 57,158 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,293 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in Nucor by 326.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 13,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Nucor by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 307,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,221,000 after buying an additional 88,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nucor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,140 shares in the company, valued at $10,625,538.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 14,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $996,927.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 374,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,562,491.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NUE. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.16.

NUE opened at $62.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $51.67 and a one year high of $70.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.30%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

