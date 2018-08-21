Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.41 Million Position in Eversource Energy (ES)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 55.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,212 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ES. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 276,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 16.8% during the first quarter. MANA Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America upgraded Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eversource Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.76 and a one year high of $66.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

