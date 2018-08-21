TD Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.47 Million Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Central Pacific Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 347,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after buying an additional 219,094 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 699,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $572,000. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th.

In related news, EVP Arnold D. Martines sold 1,080 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $30,229.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christine H. H Camp bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.80 per share, for a total transaction of $53,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,112 shares in the company, valued at $182,137.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CPF opened at $28.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.08. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $27.19 and a 52 week high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.45 million. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. equities analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Central Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

