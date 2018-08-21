TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 275.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HI opened at $52.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.65 and a 1-year high of $52.80.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $446.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.80 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. B. Riley set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hillenbrand presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, and forest products.

