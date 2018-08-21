TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Entegris Inc (ENTG)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1,797.3% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 155,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. Entegris Inc has a 12 month low of $23.50 and a 12 month high of $39.55. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $383.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.52 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Entegris Inc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.44%.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entegris in a report on Friday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,895.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Tison sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $310,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,823,256.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,781. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

