TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,000 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $132.43 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 1 year low of $93.23 and a 1 year high of $143.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.52. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $620.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the aerospace company to reacquire up to 0.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.90.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

