TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Stake Lowered by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 764,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 739,741 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $42,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Symphony Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMTD. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price target on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

In other TD Ameritrade news, Director Joseph H. Moglia sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.32. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.12 and a 1-year high of $63.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.65%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

