Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM) Stock Price Up 6.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)’s share price rose 6.1% during trading on Monday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $65.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care traded as high as $36.23 and last traded at $35.96. Approximately 2,830,809 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 2,136,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.88.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TNDM. Oppenheimer set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

In related news, Director Richard P. Valencia purchased 1,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $49,989.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,989. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNDM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 225.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 905,977 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 627,410 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,051.3% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 44,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,969 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.02.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

