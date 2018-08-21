Tallgrass Energy (TGE) Earns News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tallgrass Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 47.8175073792403 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of Tallgrass Energy stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.90. Tallgrass Energy has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $28.94.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $193.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.50 million. Tallgrass Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 18.21%. research analysts expect that Tallgrass Energy will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.4975 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.58%. This is a boost from Tallgrass Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. Tallgrass Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 261.84%.

TGE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Tallgrass Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tallgrass Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its interests in Tallgrass Equity, LLC, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

