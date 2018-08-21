Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (TEP) Holdings Trimmed by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners LP (NYSE:TEP) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 635,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy Partners makes up about 3.5% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Tallgrass Energy Partners worth $27,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEP. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tallgrass Energy Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 25,775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 172,875 shares during the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 54,174 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,099 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 988,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEP shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE TEP opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.01. Tallgrass Energy Partners LP has a 12-month low of $34.37 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.63.

In related news, major shareholder Tallgrass Energy Holdings, Llc bought 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.53 per share, with a total value of $1,141,971.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Tallgrass Energy Partners Profile

Tallgrass Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, develops, and operates midstream energy assets in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling segments. The Natural Gas Transportation segment engages in the ownership and operation of interstate natural gas pipelines and integrated natural gas storage facilities with approximately 4,641 miles of transportation pipelines in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Missouri, and Nebraska.

