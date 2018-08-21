Systematic Financial Management LP Purchases 26,917 Shares of Knoll Inc (KNL)

Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Knoll Inc (NYSE:KNL) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned about 0.62% of Knoll worth $6,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Knoll by 118.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,648 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Knoll by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,762,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 38,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Knoll by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 993,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,050,000 after buying an additional 54,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Knoll from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of KNL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.97. 133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,771. Knoll Inc has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Knoll had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $323.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Knoll’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Knoll Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Knoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

In other Knoll news, Chairman Andrew B. Cogan sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 520,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,974,099. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Knoll

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings.

