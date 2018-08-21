Systematic Financial Management LP Has $9.47 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Systematic Financial Management LP reduced its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 68.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,426 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 194,343 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.07% of Darden Restaurants worth $9,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRI. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $43,827,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $34,898,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 1,999.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 329,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,083,000 after buying an additional 313,736 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,002,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,717,000 after buying an additional 313,371 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 313.6% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 384,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $41,132,000 after buying an additional 291,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DRI. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

DRI stock opened at $114.55 on Tuesday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.27 and a 52-week high of $114.51. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $644,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,056.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total transaction of $76,447.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock valued at $19,609,826 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

