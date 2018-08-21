Systematic Financial Management LP Has $6.71 Million Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (AMWD)

Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,980 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP owned 0.42% of American Woodmark worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the first quarter valued at about $13,879,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 27.2% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 382,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,692,000 after buying an additional 81,879 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 214.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 78,817 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 4,844.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,129,000 after buying an additional 65,598 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 39.0% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 212,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,872,000 after buying an additional 59,517 shares during the period. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $84.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. American Woodmark Co. has a one year low of $78.75 and a one year high of $148.44.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.40 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.05%. American Woodmark’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on American Woodmark from $140.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.33.

In related news, Director Carol B. Moerdyk sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.59, for a total transaction of $100,884.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,660,165.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven Cary Dunston sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $50,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,414 shares of company stock worth $861,094. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

