Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRS. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Cann reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 211,696 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 59.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.87. 82,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,338. The stock has a market cap of $353.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of -2.44. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $20.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 million. sell-side analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.85 EPS for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

