Syntel, Inc. (SYNT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.07 Million

Brokerages expect that Syntel, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNT) will post sales of $241.07 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Syntel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.15 million to $252.25 million. Syntel reported sales of $231.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Syntel will report full-year sales of $976.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $948.90 million to $996.49 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.00 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $978.00 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syntel.

Syntel (NASDAQ:SYNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Syntel had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 3,237.31%. The firm had revenue of $249.70 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

SYNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syntel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Syntel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital cut shares of Syntel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Syntel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Syntel in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

SYNT stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.60. 781,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Syntel has a one year low of $17.78 and a one year high of $40.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, SVP Murlidhar Reddy sold 2,000 shares of Syntel stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,803.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Syntel by 22.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,904,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $93,201,000 after purchasing an additional 539,029 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Syntel by 5.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,172,000 after purchasing an additional 69,946 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Syntel by 14.8% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,224,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,150 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in Syntel by 15.0% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 829,266 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,171,000 after purchasing an additional 107,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Syntel by 57.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 595,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,202,000 after purchasing an additional 216,499 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syntel Company Profile

Syntel, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation, information technology and knowledge process outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Financial Services; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Insurance; Manufacturing; and Retail, Logistics and Telecom. The Banking and Financial Services segment assists clients in the areas, such as cards and payments, retail banking, wholesale banking, consumer lending, risk management, investment banking, reconciliations, fraud analysis, mobile banking, and compliance and securities services.

