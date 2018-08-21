Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Shares Bought by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 64.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 41,856 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys worth $9,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $149,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,747. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.16 and a 1-year high of $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 106.57, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Synopsys had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.71.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.33, for a total value of $1,766,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,796,977.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares in the company, valued at $2,013,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334 over the last quarter. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

