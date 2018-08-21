Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) Holdings Cut by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 33,599 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.35% of Synopsys worth $44,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 146.7% during the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 107,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 64,170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 758,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,934,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.2% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 107,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,856 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 11.9% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 6.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 892,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Synopsys from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Synopsys from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.71.

Shares of SNPS opened at $93.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.16 and a 1 year high of $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $776.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $882,180.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,013,570. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 42,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $3,772,554.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,894,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,633 shares of company stock worth $6,421,334. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation (EDA) software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Galaxy Design platform that offers IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

