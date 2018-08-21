Swiss Re (SREN) PT Set at CHF 98 by Royal Bank of Canada

Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) has been given a CHF 98 target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.91% from the company’s previous close.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 103 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 87 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 101 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 100.12.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SREN traded up CHF 0.26 on Tuesday, reaching CHF 97.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,000. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of CHF 81.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.