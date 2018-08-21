Swiss National Bank Boosts Stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,098,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.43% of Duke Energy worth $245,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 939.3% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,110,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $550,858,000 after buying an additional 6,426,400 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.9% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,032,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,086,000 after buying an additional 3,933,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 23.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,423,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,711,000 after buying an additional 3,718,916 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,699,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,699,000 after buying an additional 1,339,216 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,731.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,412,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,413,000 after buying an additional 1,335,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on DUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.69.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.10. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $91.80.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 11.52%. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 81.18%.

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total transaction of $566,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,513.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 4,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $348,909.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,779 shares of company stock worth $956,650. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

