Susquehanna Bancshares Upgrades Symantec (SYMC) to “Positive”

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $21.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 18.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SYMC. BidaskClub raised shares of Symantec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. JMP Securities cut shares of Symantec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Symantec in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, First Analysis cut shares of Symantec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.55.

NASDAQ:SYMC opened at $19.37 on Tuesday. Symantec has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Symantec (NASDAQ:SYMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Symantec had a net margin of 25.52% and a return on equity of 14.54%. Symantec’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Symantec will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYMC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Symantec by 154.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,064,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,185,000 after buying an additional 5,508,428 shares during the period. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 21.6% during the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 16,695,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962,563 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Symantec by 2,196.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,705,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,635 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Symantec by 235.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,419,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Symantec by 59.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,116,614 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

About Symantec

Symantec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Digital Safety and Enterprise Security. The Consumer Digital Safety segment provides Norton-branded services that provide multi-layer security services across desktop and mobile operating systems, public Wi-Fi connections, and home networks to defend against online threats to individuals, families, and small businesses.

