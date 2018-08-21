SurModics (SRDX) Given Media Impact Score of 0.19

News articles about SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SurModics earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the company an impact score of 48.091954198692 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of SRDX opened at $71.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.62 million, a PE ratio of 140.78, a PEG ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.61. SurModics has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $74.10.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $22.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.81 million. SurModics had a positive return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. analysts anticipate that SurModics will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SRDX. BidaskClub upgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. Barrington Research raised their target price on SurModics to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on SurModics to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SurModics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

In other SurModics news, Director Susan E. Knight sold 6,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $437,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph J. Stich sold 2,000 shares of SurModics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,413.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,545,630 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

About SurModics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

