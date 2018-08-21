SunTrust Banks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Macerich Co (MAC)

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $3.87 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Get Macerich alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MAC. ValuEngine downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Boenning Scattergood set a $75.00 price objective on Macerich and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Macerich from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

Shares of MAC stock opened at $58.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Macerich has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.86.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 75.32%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 29.9% in the second quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 1,580,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,836,000 after buying an additional 363,613 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macerich in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 31.2% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 139.2% in the first quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 179,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,050,000 after buying an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macerich by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 53 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.