Sunbelt Securities Inc. Invests $214,000 in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tufton Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter.

IJH traded up $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $202.33. 3,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,954. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.25 and a 12 month high of $202.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

