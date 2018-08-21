Strs Ohio Cuts Position in Cousins Properties Inc (CUZ)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Cousins Properties Inc (NYSE:CUZ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 718,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,792 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.17% of Cousins Properties worth $6,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its holdings in Cousins Properties by 84.9% in the 1st quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 12,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 59,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 67,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 7,263 shares during the period. Signition LP grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Signition LP now owns 22,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 9,696 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 10,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE CUZ opened at $9.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.93. Cousins Properties Inc has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $9.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $113.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Cousins Properties’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Inc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CUZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

In related news, insider John S. Mccoll sold 14,333 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $132,723.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA, acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class-A office towers located in high growth Sunbelt markets.

