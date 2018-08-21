Strs Ohio Acquires 22,826 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.34% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $7,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. McQueen Ball & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SKT shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $24.62 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.92 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.60%. equities analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.91%.

In other news, EVP Chad Perry sold 2,000 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,017 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,043.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 4,400 shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $92,928.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,228.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,900 shares of company stock worth $152,578. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 44 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 22 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 15.3 million square feet leased to over 3,100 stores operated by more than 510 different brand name companies.

