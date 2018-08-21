Strs Ohio Acquires 16,118 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 368,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $8,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,400,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,433 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the first quarter worth about $218,345,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,646,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,368 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the first quarter valued at about $162,725,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,567,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,867,000 after acquiring an additional 25,100 shares during the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Mizuho set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $18.39 and a 12 month high of $23.12.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $264.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.89 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 1.76%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.14 per share, for a total transaction of $46,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes purchased 141,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920,770.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.52% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.