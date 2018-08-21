Store Capital Corp (STOR) Position Boosted by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,700 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Store Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 145.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,626,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,361,000 after purchasing an additional 962,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Store Capital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Store Capital in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price objective on Store Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.17.

NYSE:STOR opened at $28.83 on Tuesday. Store Capital Corp has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.12.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $131.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 37.26%. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Store Capital Corp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,084 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

