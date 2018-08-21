STONECASTLE Fin/COM (BANX) Shares Sold by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.06% of STONECASTLE Fin/COM worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BANX. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 13.6% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 115,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,894 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 2.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 3.1% in the first quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 161,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM by 21.5% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 19,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

Get STONECASTLE Fin/COM alerts:

NASDAQ BANX opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. STONECASTLE Fin/COM has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.75 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.18.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $4.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 million. research analysts predict that STONECASTLE Fin/COM will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, National Securities upped their price target on shares of STONECASTLE Fin/COM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STONECASTLE Fin/COM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

STONECASTLE Fin/COM Profile

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STONECASTLE Fin/COM (NASDAQ:BANX).

Receive News & Ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STONECASTLE Fin/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.