Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 1,507 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 681% compared to the typical daily volume of 193 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ IRWD opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.89 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -8.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.09). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.03% and a negative return on equity of 2,073.20%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Halley E. Gilbert sold 29,551 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $583,632.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,632.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Julie Mchugh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $26,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,158.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 61,051 shares of company stock worth $1,210,062 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 181,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $950,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 223,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright set a $13.00 target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.11.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; and lesinurad for the treatment of hyperuricemia associated with uncontrolled gout in adults under the ZURAMPIC and DUZALLO names.

