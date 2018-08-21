STMicroelectronics (STM) Given a €21.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.50 ($24.43) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

STM has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays set a €25.00 ($28.41) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Baader Bank set a €20.50 ($23.30) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.50 ($28.98) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €23.00 ($26.14) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €21.42 ($24.34).

Shares of STM stock opened at €19.87 ($22.58) on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($14.09) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($24.38).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

