Stevens Capital Management LP Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 242.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 662,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468,967 shares during the quarter. Synchrony Financial makes up approximately 0.8% of Stevens Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Stevens Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of Synchrony Financial worth $22,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 34,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Roy A. Guthrie bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,417,351.41. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.27. The company had a trading volume of 78,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,707,821. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $28.33 and a 1-year high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

